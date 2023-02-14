Norovirus spreading in Washtenaw County, aligning with national trend

Another virus that was largely held in check during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is on the rise in Washtenaw County.

Norovirus can infect people abruptly and cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. It’s a common virus that has been circulating for a number of years. But with masks and social distancing, norovirus was unable to spread like it typically does. Laura Bauman is the epidemiology program manager for the Washtenaw County Health Department. She says there’s been a rise in norovirus cases in recent months, including 4-to-5 clusters in just the past few weeks.

“Now, it is circulating again. And some people don’t have much immunity to it and so we’re seeing it show up again and also certainly, probably some of the younger kids have never had norovirus.”

Bauman says the virus can live a long time on surfaces. She says regular hand washing and cleaning surfaces with a bleach-based cleaner is the best way to minimize spread. Also, norovirus sheds for a week after someone recovers from infection, so it’s important to avoid spreading it to others.

