Ann Arbor Police report new phone scam

Ann Arbor police are warning of a phone potential scam where the caller suggests they’re from the police department.

The most recent scam was reported recently when someone in Brighton was contacted by a person claiming to be a Detective Sergeant with the Ann Arbor Police department. The scammer told the person that they missed court for a case from 2022 and that they owed $3,000 or they would be arrested. Then the caller said the person had to pay with Green Dot prepaid cards.

In this particular case, the person became suspicious after sending the first $500. But police say if anyone ever gets a call like this, they should hang up immediately.

Police department will never call by phone demanding money to resolve any legal issue or ask for money. Police say this is not a new scam, but when they occur, they usually come in waves.

If you receive one of these calls, you are asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department with details.

