Ann Arbor Police using technology to connect, improve transparency

The Ann Arbor Police Department is using technology to connect with and inform the public.

The AAPD will make an online database available to the public. It will document and display police activity. The database made by Tyler Technologies is compatible with its current system. The online dashboard is expected to launch in the next few months. Frances Todoro-Hargreaves is the chair of the Ann Arbor Independent Police Oversight Commission. She says other units, like the Dearborn Police Department, who use similar systems, make a wide variety of police activity available to improve transparency.

“How many times this month did an officer pull their weapon, or take out their handcuffs. So that kind of stuff will be on there. Traffic stop data will be on there, bicycle crash, pedestrian crash …”

The AAPD also launched a YouTube channel this week. This adds to the department’s reach on social media with Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

