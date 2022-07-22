City of Ann Arbor appoints new interim police chief

Ann Arbor has a new interim police chief. City officials have announced Aimee Metzer will assume the role, effective July 31st.

Metzer has served with the Ann Arbor Police Department since 1999 and currently serves as its Deputy Chief. She says she wants the department to continue to focus on things like community policing, while also addressing some internal issues.

“We’ve got to get our staffing levels back up to our authorized numbers. I know every industry is struggling with that, and that we’re not alone, but that’s important to our officers and the morale of this department.”

Metzer is replacing Michael Cox, who is leaving Ann Arbor to become the next police commissioner for the Boston Police Department.

