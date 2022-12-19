Discipline policy changes part of new Ann Arbor police contract

A new collective bargaining agreement for the Ann Arbor Police Officers Association will be voted on at tonight’s city council meeting.

The new contract negotiated by the City of Ann Arbor was made public on Friday. One of the areas that saw some changes was with progressive discipline.

Under the previous contract, disciplinary records were removed from an officer’s file after 24 months. The new contract extends it to 48 months.

Frances Todoro-Hargreaves is the chair of the Ann Arbor Independent Police Oversight Commission. She said her commission originally wanted seven years.

“You wanna be able to look back on those, and the longer timeframe that you can look back on, it just gives you a better picture of that individual and any complaints made against them.”

If City Council approves it, the new four-year contract would go into effect January 1st.

