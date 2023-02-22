University of Michigan loosens requirements on reporting COVID vaccination status

The University of Michigan is updating its COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Effective immediately, students living off-campus and most university employees will no longer have to tell U of M if they have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Rob Ernst is the University of Michigan's chief health officer. He says the change does not apply to students living on campus and university employees working in clinical settings.

“Michigan Medicine will continue to maintain a separate vaccination policy for those of us who have appointments at the medical center, but most other employees will no longer have requirements."

Ernst says the change is part of a larger effort to keep U of M’s COVID response policies effective and relevant as their understanding of the pandemic continues to evolve.

