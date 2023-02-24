Guns would be banned near polling stations under proposed legislation

Democrats in the Michigan State House of Representatives have introduced legislation that would ban guns within 100 feet of polling stations.

The firearm ban would also apply to ballot drop boxes, early voting locations, and absentee vote counting boards.

Ed Golembiewski is the Washtenaw County elections director. He says while we have seen hardly any gun-related incidents locally, this is an important step to protect voters and poll workers.

“It will just make it that much easier for us to recruit poll workers and to reassure voters and poll workers alike that they will be safe when they come to vote.”

Golembiewski says there are different rules that apply to different polling locations when it comes to guns. If this ban on guns is passed, it will eliminate confusion among voters and poll workers.

