DTE customers now pay different rates depending on time of day electricity used

Beginning today, the amount of money paid for electricity from DTE will depend on what time of day its used.

The Michigan Public Service Commission declared that all utilities in the state should transfer their electric service for residential customers to a “time of day” rate structure. Consumers Energy made the switch in 2021, and now DTE has done the same.

In an effort to reduce peak demand, electricity will cost a little more on weekdays between the hours of 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Kate Mitchell, a spokesperson with DTE, says there are things people can do to adjust their appliance usage.

“They can choose to do things like pre-cool their home before 3 p.m., do their laundry on the weekends, run their dishwasher before going to bed instead of immediately after dinner. And these changes can help them take advantage of that new, low rate.”

According to Mitchell, the off-peak hours will cost less than DTE’s current rate.

The company is currently planning to roll out a new feature on their website that will help residents calculate their energy usage based on their appliances and the new rates.

