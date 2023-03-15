In-demand Washtenaw County food pantries get financial boost from United Way

Food pantries in Washtenaw County, and around the state, are struggling to meet demand. The United Way is providing some financial assistance to help them help those in need.

With rising inflation and pandemic-era financial assistance ending, there has been an increased need for food pantries. United Way of Washtenaw County is providing $16,000 to replenish supplies at Food Gatherers, the Community Action Network and SOS Community Services.

Susan Smith, the V-P of development with United Way of Washtenaw County, says the funds were provided by Michiganders through the income tax check off program. She says it’s as simple as checking a box when you file your state taxes.

“All they need to do is check this box that says ‘United Way Fund’ and then a portion that they select will come back to support their local United Ways, which in turn, help to support their local community.”

Smith says anyone interested in getting information about food pantry locations or other support services, can dial 2-1-1.

