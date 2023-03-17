Washtenaw County seeks economic boost from USFL teams living, practicing in area

If you’re walking around town in Washtenaw County over the next three months, you might see a few more football players than you’re used to. And this could be a boost to the local economy.

The Michigan Panthers and the Philadelphia Stars of the United States Football League will both play their home games in Detroit at Ford Field. But when they’re not playing games, the players, coaches and staff will be living in Washtenaw County.

In addition, Eastern Michigan University will be used as a practice facility for both USFL teams for the next three months.

Meaghan Hughes, the director of the Ann Arbor Sports Commission says the trickle-down economic effect will help the area.

“When visitors come to town, they affect so many of us on whether they spend their money at a restaurant and then the server gets a tip from them and then that server goes and buys gas. So, them being here for three months is going to help our economy greatly.”

Both teams will kick off the 2023 home schedule at Ford Field on April 30.

