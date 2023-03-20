WCC brings back 'Free College Week'

Washtenaw County residents are getting a chance to expand their education at no cost to themselves.

Washtenaw Community College is holding its annual ‘Free College Week’ from April 3-7.

The school is offering over 140 online courses this year.

The college’s Vice President of Economic & College Development, Dr. Michelle Merusi, says they’ve had thousands of people register for courses in previous years.

“It’s a way for us to be able to give back to the community. And it’s also really an opportunity for the community to be able to take something through the college for free because, you know, they may decide there’s something else that may want to look into."

More information about what’s being offered this year and how to register can be found here.

