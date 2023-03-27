Ann Arbor is giving away 10,000 trees to be planted by residents around Ann Arbor

The city of Ann Arbor is giving away 10,000 trees to be planted. This is part of the city’s A2Zero plan to be carbon neutral by 2030.

This tree giveaway initiative began in 2021, and takes place in the spring and the fall. The funding largely comes from the Community Climate Action Millage that residents approved last November. The seedlings and saplings that are available are white pine, white oak, redbud, white flowering dogwood, and american linden. The pickups will take place on April 30th at Leslie Science and Nature Center and Tappan Middle School. If tree planting is not your area of expertise, Sean Reynolds from Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations, says each tree comes with instructions.

“Information about that tree, where the best place to plant it is in terms of how big the tree is going to get, how much shade does it like, how much water does it like.”

According to Reynolds, the city is currently gauging interest for a community tree planting program, which could potentially be launched in the fall.

For more information and to sign up for a tree, CLICK HERE.

