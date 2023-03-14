Ann Arbor’s Community Climate Action Millage has a budget set to be approved

The budget for Ann Arbor’s Community Climate Action Millage will be taken up at tonight’s Energy Commission meeting.

In November, voters in Ann Arbor voted overwhelmingly to approve a 20-year one-mill tax to fund the city's response to the climate crisis. This aims to help the city reach its A2Zero goal to be carbon neutral by 2030.

The city’s Sustainability and Innovations Director, Missy Stults, says the budget is very similar to what the voters voted on in November.

“Direct rebates and incentives back to Ann Arborites to make the kinds of improvements that we talk about in A2Zero. Whether that’s deep energy efficiency work, kind of stacking with incentives that are coming from the Inflation Reduction Act, to existing utility incentives or incentives to help do renewable energy on-site.”

Other items on the lengthy to-do list include energy waste reduction, appliance electrification, expanding bike lanes, as well as composting and recycling expansion.

If the budget is approved, it will move on to the city council for final approval.

