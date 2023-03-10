More apartments added to planned "Village of Ann Arbor" housing development

A large housing development on Ann Arbor’s north side will be delayed so additional apartments can be added to the site plan. The project is called "The Village of Ann Arbor".

The site on Pontiac Trail near Dhu Varren Road was originally planned for 484 units. 164 of them would be townhomes, which would be all-electric. The remaining 320 apartments would only have electric appliances.

After acquiring additional land, the developer plans to add 120 more apartments to bring the total to 604 market rate units.

Tim Loughrin from Robertson Brothers Homes says the land, part of which was a former landfill, will be a difficult site to work with.

“I think the city was willing to understand that and help us with the brownfield that’s necessary to deal with all that. It’s not for the faint of heart to development the site, and it’s a lot of challenges, but I think it’s going to be a great project.”

The developer now has to submit a site plan amendment to the planning commission and then get approval from city council before they can break ground.

The goal is to begin construction in the Spring of 2024.

