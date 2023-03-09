City of Ann Arbor authorizes lawsuit against Gelman Sciences over 1,4-dioxane contamination

Another legal battle is brewing between the city of Ann Arbor and Gelman Sciences, the company responsible for the pollution of 1,4 dioxane, which is threatening the city’s drinking water supply.

Ann Arbor City Council has authorized the city attorney to file a lawsuit against the manufacturer. This is to reinforce the terms of a 2006 settlement agreement between the city and the company. It involved compensating the city and monitoring water quality, among other things.

The resolution states that Gelman has “refused to comply with its obligations” detailed in the settlement.

Roger Rayle is the chair of CARD, the Coalition for Action on Remediation of Dioxane. He says Gelman was supposed to take water samples at the discharge point at Honey Creek, upstream from where Ann Arbor gets 85% of its water.

“Except it was a half mile downstream in the river, after it had a chance to be diluted.”

Last month, Washtenaw County also joined a state lawsuit against Gelman Sciences related to the 1,4 dioxane contamination.

