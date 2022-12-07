Gelman dioxane plume contaminates well in Ann Arbor Township

New concerns are being raised about the spread of contamination from the Gelman 1,4 dioxane plume into Ann Arbor Township.

During a stakeholders’ meeting on Tuesday, test results were released showing an Ann Arbor Township well had water with 9.1 parts per billion of the toxin in October and 1.9 parts per billion in a follow-up test last month.

Roger Rayle is chair of the meeting where the results were presented. He says the results were cause for concern.

"It’s more than a mile away from where the state and the company say the edge of the plume is. But that’s clearly not the case. It’s more than a mile away from where the edge of the plume was in Scio Township. And with these two hits, the same thing is happening in Ann Arbor Township much faster than anybody had expected.”

Rayle says the state should have recommended the use of bottled water with the first two tests. A third test at the site was planned for Tuesday afternoon.

