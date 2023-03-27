Tree branch curbside pick-up in Ann Arbor "slow going"

The aftermath of last month’s ice storm brought down tree branches of all sizes. The city of Ann Arbor’s effort to collect those branches has been slow.

Many Ann Arbor residents who put broken branches out for curbside pickup have been wondering why many of them are still there.

Robert Kellar is a spokesperson for the city.

“With both storms and the amount of material we have to collect, it’s been slow going. The weather immediately following the snowstorm didn’t cooperate as well.”

Kellar says City Council approved additional funding for a contract for Davey Tree Expert Company. They are assisting city crews with picking up the branches.

In order to speed things up, the city is starting regular curbside compost bin pick-up early. It begins today.

Kellar says smaller branches can be broken up and placed in compost bins. He estimates it could take another month to get all of the branches picked up.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

