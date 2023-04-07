Ypsilanti Township woman sentenced for running illegal gambling operation

An Ypsilanti Township woman has been charged with running an illegal gambling operation.

Connie Durham, the former owner of a business called Stony Creek on Whittaker Road, received two years' probation for pleading guilty to one felony count related to gambling operations. The authorities also confiscated 37 gambling machines and more than $6,000 in cash from her former operation.

The Deputy Director of the Michigan Gaming Control Board, Kurt Steinkamp, says they’ve been actively cracking down on these kinds of operations for the past 10 years.

“We rely heavily on members from the community to report illegal gambling, so I would just urge anyone out there that’s aware of these types of locations to notify the Michigan Gaming Control Board.”

Steinkamp says it’s also important to shut these kinds of operations down because they lack the safeguards for patrons that are in place at licensed and regulated casinos.

