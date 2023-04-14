Former Ann Arbor Police Oversight Commissioner identified as a victim of homicide

A former commissioner of Ann Arbor’s Independent Community Police Oversight Commission was the victim of a homicide yesterday.

Police say that co-workers of 51-year-old Jude Walton became concerned when she didn’t show up for work Thursday morning at Avalon Housing. She was Avalon’s director of HR and administration.

When Walton didn’t respond to calls during the day, police were asked to do a welfare check. When they arrived at her home in the 200 block of Chapin Street, officers discovered Walton’s body.

Police say no firearm was used, but her death was clearly a homicide.

Ann Arbor Police Detective Lt. Bonnie Theil says Walton’s death is difficult for the police department and local leaders who’ve known her as a founding member of the police oversight commission.



"It was extremely tragic, and I know she was a pillar in the community and well known by a lot of individuals."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ann Arbor police department.

____________________

If you have any information in the case, you can call AAPD at 734.794.6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.

You can also call directly to the detective in charge of the case. Contact Detective Nader Jamil at 734-794-6930.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

