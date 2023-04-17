Arraignment delayed for suspect in the death of Ann Arbor activist Jude Walton

A suspect in last week’s killing of an Ann Arbor community activist is behind bars. But police say they were forced to move his arraignment from yesterday morning to late this afternoon.

Ann Arbor police announced on Saturday that they had arrested a 54-year-old Ann Arbor man in connection with the homicide of Jude Walton.

Walton, a former commissioner with the city’s Independent Community Police Oversight Commission, was found dead in her home Thursday after co-workers reported she never showed up for work. Police tell us surveillance video was instrumental in helping identify the suspect. He was arrested on charges of open murder, home invasion, criminal sexual conduct, and assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.

An arraignment to read the charges had been scheduled for Sunday morning, but police say he refused to come out for the scheduled arraignment yesterday morning. And so, it has been rescheduled for this afternoon.

