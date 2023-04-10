Ann Arbor Police Department creates dashboard aimed at greater transparency

The Ann Arbor police department is working to become more transparent by opening up some of its data to the public.

Police officials say they have created a new dashboard so the community can understand the level of police activity in the city. So, this week they are posting statistics that include incidents of calls for service, arrests and citations.

They say the dashboard will be displayed so anyone can sort through it by race and gender of those involved. Anyone logging on can also sort the data by month, the top calls for service, as well as the option to sort through arrests and charges.

As part of the transparency and accountability efforts, police officials say they will also post use-of-force incidents in the near future. Information will be updated every five minutes.

The dashboard can be found on the Ann Arbor Police Department’s website.

