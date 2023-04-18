Administrative law judge: Graduate workers union at U-M committed unfair labor practice

An administrative law judge says the graduate workers union at the University of Michigan committed an unfair labor practice.

The judge says the Graduate Employees’ Organization (GEO) violated the no-strike clause of its current contract. GEO members have been on strike since March 29. Salary remains at the heart of the negotiations along with other issues. Rick Fitzgerald, a university spokesperson, says the ruling was not a surprise.

“We expected it because there was no dispute over the facts, GEO has admitted all along that its strike is in violation of its contract but they went out on strike anyway and disrupted the end of the semester for many of our undergraduate students.”

With classes ending on Tuesday, U-of-M is assuring students that they will receive their final grades will likely be delayed. And graduating seniors can still take part in commencement ceremonies. A spokesperson for the GEO says the union will appeal the decision and remain on strike.

