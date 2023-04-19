Michigan Secretary of State brings some easily accessible services to Ann Arbor

A mobile Secretary of State office is setting up shop in Ann Arbor today.

The temporary facility will be at the Washtenaw County Annex Center on 110 North Fourth and will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The mobile office passes through Ann Arbor twice a year at the city’s request, as a way to help people who may not otherwise be able to get to a regular Secretary of State office.

Sergeant James Anuszkiewicz is from the Ann Arbor Police Department and helped organize the event.

“The services we focus on are for people who maybe lost their Michigan ID or driver’s license and just haven’t had the resources or the opportunity to get that renewed.”



Anuszkiewicz says the office can also answer questions and provide people with information about other services they may need assistance with.

