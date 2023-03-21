Washtenaw County eliminates deceased voters from registration rolls

Increased efforts to clean up Michigan’s voter rolls are seeing large numbers of names eliminated from registration rolls across the state and here in Washtenaw County.

State elections officials say they expect to remove 100,000 names from the rolls as part of their regular clean-up this year. These are people who have been given a four-year notice that their registration is being questioned.

In Washtenaw County, meanwhile, a new provision that started this January is allowing county election officials to eliminate deceased people from their voter rolls.

Washtenaw County Clerk Ed Golembiewski says the new provision has allowed them to eliminate some 700 voter names in the county in the past two months.

“The law is set up to increase the frequency by which we cancel voters by election dates. So, during off times, we cancel once a month.”

As they approach election week, he says, deceased voters will be removed each day.

