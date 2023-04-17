Suspect arraigned on open murder and sexual misconduct in death of Ann Arbor activist Jude Walton

Ann Arbor police say the man changed in the death of local activist Jude Walton was most recently a resident in a homeless shelter - less than a quarter mile from Walton’s home. WEMU’s Cathy Shafran has more.

54-year-old Rickey McCain was arraigned Monday on charges of open murder, home invasion and criminal sexual conduct. Ann Arbor Detective Lt. Bonnie Theil says McCain was already on the sex offenders list, having served jail time on criminal sexual assault charges in Wayne County. Despite those Wayne County cases Theil says it appears McCain had been living in the Delonis Homeless shelter, less than a quarter of a mile from Walton’s home, for some time.



"I think it had been for a couple of months because we had police contact with him in some other criminal matters that we have been seeking him on. So it has likely been several months that he’s been in the Ann Arbor area."

Theil says Walton’s injuries were consistent with attempted sexual assault and strangulation. Police say it was clear from signs of McCain’s body that Walton had put up a fight. McCain is being held with no bond pending his probable cause hearing April 27th. I’m Cathy Shafran.

