TheRide's upcoming 'Commuter Challenge' encourages residents to try alternative modes of transportation

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, also known as TheRide, is bringing back its annual Commuter Challenge.

It's a friendly competition taking place in May, that's meant to encourage alternative methods of transportation to get around Ann Arbor.

TheRide's business service program manager, Lillian Webb, says people have a lot of different options they could consider.

"Biking, walking, carpooling, taking the bus, or some other way than driving alone."

Webb says reducing the number of cars on the road would also help reduce traffic congestion in the city and help the environment by cutting down on carbon emissions.

