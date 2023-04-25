© 2023 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

Striking UM Graduate Employee Organization members plan more picketing

89.1 WEMU | By Cathy Shafran
Published April 25, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT
1280px-'47E_Reflecting_Pool,_University_of_Michigan_North_Campus,_Ann_Arbor,_Michigan.jpg
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
wikipedia.org
Reflecting pool at the University of Michigan North Campus.

The nearly month-long strike by graduate employees at the University of Michigan is expected to heat up this week with pickets planned at several crowded public gatherings.

Incidents began last week where strikers with the Graduate Employees Organization, or GEO, closed down a union worksite and were also involved in a confrontation near U of M’s president Santa Ono while he was at a restaurant inside.

GEO officials are now releasing a list of their picketing plans for the week.

Among the plans are pickets today at a construction site in Dexter, at U-M’s LSA commencement on Thursday, at Hill Auditorium commencement ceremonies on Friday, and finally commencement ceremonies at the Big House on Saturday.

The U-M Board of Regent members have already called last week’s actions “wholly unacceptable”. And all this is happening while bargaining continues.

They are trying to resolve a contract that expires next Wednesday, May 3rd.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News university of michigan graduate employees organizationAnn ArborThe University of MichiganstrikeUM Board of RegentsdexterSpring Commencementunionstrike
Cathy Shafran
Cathy Shafran is WEMU's afternoon news anchor and local host during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Cathy Shafran
Related Content