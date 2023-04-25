Striking UM Graduate Employee Organization members plan more picketing

The nearly month-long strike by graduate employees at the University of Michigan is expected to heat up this week with pickets planned at several crowded public gatherings.

Incidents began last week where strikers with the Graduate Employees Organization, or GEO, closed down a union worksite and were also involved in a confrontation near U of M’s president Santa Ono while he was at a restaurant inside.

GEO officials are now releasing a list of their picketing plans for the week.

Among the plans are pickets today at a construction site in Dexter, at U-M’s LSA commencement on Thursday, at Hill Auditorium commencement ceremonies on Friday, and finally commencement ceremonies at the Big House on Saturday.

The U-M Board of Regent members have already called last week’s actions “wholly unacceptable”. And all this is happening while bargaining continues.

They are trying to resolve a contract that expires next Wednesday, May 3rd.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

