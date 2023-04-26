Ann Arbor lawyer to seek Democratic nomination to U.S. Senate in 2024

A 34-year old attorney new to Ann Arbor is now one of just a few Democrats hoping to take the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow next year.

Local U.S. senate candidate Zack Burns moved to Ann Arbor in November after years of studying for his Ph.D. and legal degrees in Princeton, Oxford and USC Irvine and working at a Boston law firm.

But he says it was his years growing up in the Flint area – the grandson of a UAW chairman - that sparked his desire to seek a U.S. Senate seat where he could fight for the working class.

"I keep saying we’re in a war between big companies and working-class people. I’m tired of seeing headlines of working-class profits, and I’d like to see more headlines of people making a living wage."

In addition to better paychecks, Burns would like to work for better training, more affordable housing, better health care, and police reform.

Burns now joins Dearborn businessman Nassar Beydoun, and U.S. representative Elissa Slotkin as Democratic candidates running for the party's nomination. The primary winner will run against other nominees from other parties in the November 2024 general election.

