Whitmore Lake Public Schools asks voters a second time to approve operational millage

Whitmore Lake Public Schools is going back to the voters tomorrow to ask them to approve a non-homestead operating millage.

If it passes, a 21-mill tax would only be paid by second homeowners and businesses over the next 10 years. People who own just one home would not pay anything. The revenue it generates goes toward the operational costs of the school district. If it fails, the district says it could lose $400,000 over the next five years.

The last time it was brought to the voters, last November, it failed by 62 votes.

Whitmore Lake Superintendent Tom DeKeyser says a crowded ballot and some messaging challenges may have led to last fall’s failure. But this time around the millage is the only thing on the ballot.

“We wanted to just identify it, isolate it, put it in front of our community as the one and only thing and say, ‘Hey, here ya go. Now you don’t have to worry about that extraneous stuff. This is important. This is your kids and your school. Let’s go for it.'”

Voters will head to the polls tomorrow beginning at 7 a.m.

