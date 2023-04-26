Saline voters to decide whether to renew a 10-year non-homestead millage to fund school district

Next week, voters in Saline will go to the polls to decide whether to renew an operating millage to fund the school district.

If approved, not much would change because it would renew an existing millage. It would give Saline Area Schools $8.5 million annually for the next 10 years. The money would go to operational costs with the school, such as teacher salaries and supplies.

Stephen Laatsch is the superintendent of Saline Area Schools. He says the 18-mill tax would not be paid by most homeowners because it is a non-homestead millage.

“Which basically means that if you only own one home in the Saline School District Area, you don’t pay this millage. It’s paid by second homeowners, businesses and any other non-principal residents property owners”

The last time this millage was up for renewal was in 2013 when it passed with nearly 80% approval. Laatsch is optimistic that it will pass again.

The vote will take place on Tuesday, May 2.

