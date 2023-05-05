U-M grad student instructors to continue strike into summer as grades remain withheld

The members of the union representing University of Michigan graduate student instructors will continue their strike into the summer. The Graduate Employees Organization, or GEO, had their contract expire on Wednesday.

GEO and the administration had a meeting with a state mediator Thursday to assess where the negotiations are at. The two sides remain far apart on salary and other issues.

Amir Fleischmann, a member of GEO’s bargaining team, says his members are continuing to withhold grades.

“Our contract has expired. We are no longer employed by the university in this capacity. They withheld our pay for the month of April. We’re not doing that work unless they pay us. That means giving us a fair contract, it means backpay or it means hiring us back at an hourly rate.”

The administration is calling for grades to be submitted immediately.

A U-M spokesperson said in a statement:

"The university remains fully committed to bargaining in good faith with GEO over a fair compensation plan and other outstanding subjects. Unfortunately, instead of working toward compromise, GEO thus far has refused to move from its insistence on a compensation plan that includes a 60% raise. Real bargaining requires real compromise."

