WEMU News

Ann Arbor hosting fun run event to raise ovarian cancer awareness

89.1 WEMU | By Victoria Smith
Published May 12, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT
raceBanner-BCBs0ts3-bJWz15.jfif
Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance
/
mioca.org
"Time to Teal" event banner

The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance is bringing back its annual Time to Teal event this Mother’s Day in Downtown Ann Arbor.

The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance is a nonprofit that hosts the Time to Teal event every Mother’s Day. The event helps spread information about ovarian cancer and consists of a 5k and a 1k Fun-Run.

It was started by the alliance’s co-founder as a way to honor her mother who passed from ovarian cancer. This will be the 12th year of the event.

Megan Neubauer is the executive director of the alliance.

“It’s such a powerful way of showing support for those who are directly impacted by ovarian cancer.”

Time to Teal also helps fundraise for the alliance. This year features Representative Debbie Dingell as a guest speaker. Resources will also be available at the event.

Registration and schedule information can be found on the alliance’s website.

Victoria Smith
Victoria Smith is a senior at Eastern Michigan University who is studying media studies and journalism. In addition to working as a summer intern at WEMU, she is the content editor for The Eastern Echo.
