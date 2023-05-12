Ann Arbor hosting fun run event to raise ovarian cancer awareness

The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance is bringing back its annual Time to Teal event this Mother’s Day in Downtown Ann Arbor.

The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance is a nonprofit that hosts the Time to Teal event every Mother’s Day. The event helps spread information about ovarian cancer and consists of a 5k and a 1k Fun-Run.

It was started by the alliance’s co-founder as a way to honor her mother who passed from ovarian cancer. This will be the 12th year of the event.

Megan Neubauer is the executive director of the alliance.

“It’s such a powerful way of showing support for those who are directly impacted by ovarian cancer.”

Time to Teal also helps fundraise for the alliance. This year features Representative Debbie Dingell as a guest speaker. Resources will also be available at the event.

Registration and schedule information can be found on the alliance’s website.

