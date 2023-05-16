UM suggests move to fact-finding if talks stall with striking GEO

The University of Michigan and its striking Graduate Employees Union (gGEO) head back to the bargaining table today.

When bargaining resumes, representatives with the Graduate Employees Organization, or GEO, will be looking to respond to the latest offer from the University. Publicly, however, GEO representatives are already calling the university's wage increase offer from Friday ”dissatisfying”.

The University, meanwhile, has already informed GEO bargainers that without substantial movement in today’s bargaining session, the university will ask Michigan’s Employment Relations Commission to start the lengthy fact finding process.

GEO spokesperson Amir Fleischmann calls the fact-finding decision premature.

"We’ve passed back counters on salary that have had movement as well. We have made movement on child care subsidies to harassment protection. Movement has been made. There’s no reason to get the state involved."

The strike will move into its 7th week tomorrow.

