Ypsilanti Township's ARPA spending plan raises concerns

Community groups in Ypsilanti Township are raising concerns over the way the township board allocated American Rescue Plan - or ARPA dollars - last week.

With the threat of a federal default looming, Ypsilanti Township board members moved quickly last week to allocate their ARPA dollars. They allocated the money in a 16-point priority list.

But Alex Thomas, co-chair of a group called Ypsi Neighbors Improving Community Engagement, claims the board allocated dollars that didn’t meet the resident’s priorities. Those include children’s programs, mental health services and community centers. He said he’s looking for the board to consider changing their list.

“Demand a change. Demand a change and demand an explanation why they’re neglecting the most impoverished areas of the township they’ve been elected to represent.”

Township officials claim their list did include allocations to help existing community centers and park renovations. They say dollars for mental health services are included in another fund.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org