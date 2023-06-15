A2Zero report shows Ann Arbor's carbon neutrality goals progressing with still more work to do

A2Zero is Ann Arbor’s plan to be carbon neutral by 2030. The city’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations just put out their annual report to see if A2Zero is on track.

The improvements listed in the report include energy efficiency in homes, strides in adopting a circular economy and being more than halfway to the goal of planting 10,000 trees. More than four megawatts of rooftop solar was installed through the Ann Arbor Solarize program, including more additions at commercial sites.

Missy Stults is Ann Arbor’s Sustainability and Innovations Director. She says, with the worst of COVID-19 behind us, there was a good news/bad news situation with a 22% drop in greenhouse gas emissions.

“Pandemic numbers coming back, because we had dips in things like transportation emissions, and transportation emissions are coming back up. So, that didn’t sustain. I don’t think any of us expected it to. But we have work to do in that area.”

A second resilience hub was installed at the Bryant Community Center. This is part of the effort to make the Bryant neighborhood the first 100% carbon neutral neighborhood in the country.

