WEMU News

State Rep. from Ann Arbor introduces measure to protect marriage equality

89.1 WEMU | By Victoria Smith
Published June 19, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT
Michigan House of Representatives
Josh Ames
/
flickr.com
Michigan House of Representatives

A new House joint resolution aimed at protecting marriage equality has been introduced by an Ann Arbor state representative.

The Michigan Constitution says that marriage is between one man and one woman.

The newly introduced House Joint Resolution by State Representative Jason Morgan hopes to repeal this section and use gender neutral phrasing in other sections.

This would protect the right to marriage and its legal benefits between any two individuals.

Morgan says he sees the changes as necessary.

“But as we saw with the fall of Roe v. Wade, our rights are rather precarious, and I want to make sure that every single person feels safe and comfortable moving to our state, and building a family here, and knowing that their family is never going to be at risk.”

A two-thirds majority in the House and the Senate is needed for it to pass.

If passed, it would go before voters.

Victoria Smith
Victoria Smith is a senior at Eastern Michigan University who is studying media studies and journalism. In addition to working as a summer intern at WEMU, she is the content editor for The Eastern Echo.
