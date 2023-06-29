Gelman 1,4 dioxane plume could be added to federal priorities list

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell was joined last night by a number of officials to host a forum on the Gelman dioxane plume. Community members first heard updates on the plume, with a focus on it potentially being added to the National Priorities List.

Tim Fischer with the Environmental Protection Agency said that preliminary information suggests the plume may qualify for listing. However, he did mention that the process would take time.

Congresswoman Dingell also highlighted this.

“I mean, it’s unacceptable what happened, and no matter what, we’re gonna get there. It’s gonna take time. We just need to keep everybody safe.”

The community also learned that a report on the first site inspection and its sampling will be published in July. Additional sampling of groundwater wells is to be conducted this summer.

