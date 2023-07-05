Recent weather posing additional challenges for homeless

The recent heat wave and air pollution is proving especially difficult for Washtenaw County’s homeless population.

More people are seeking shelter or other assistance at the Delonis Center in Ann Arbor or at other cooling stations being set up across the county.

Dan Kelly, the Executive Director of the Delonis Center, says they’re doing what they can to help ensure people can get indoors to avoid the worst of it.

“A lot of our clients have chronic health needs. In fact, a recent number shows over 70% of our clients have a disability of some kind.”

Kelly says many of them have things like asthma or heart disease, which can be made worse by poor air quality and intense heat.

