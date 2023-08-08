Ann Arbor Board of Education moves to remove Dr. Jeanice Swift from Superintendent's position

The formal process of the potential termination of Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Swift has begun. Last night, the Ann Arbor School Board decided this at a special meeting.

The first motion that was passed was to issue a pre-termination without cause notice to the superintendent. The second motion was to authorize the school board’s attorney to enter into formal negotiations with the Superintendent over a separation agreement.

Prior to the meeting, an open letter circulated signed by 11 former Ann Arbor School Board members. They criticized the current board plans to fire the superintendent, and that by holding a closed session on Monday night, they were violating the Open Meetings Act. The board denies that charge.

While the letter does not specifically reference the incident, this speculation comes on the heels of the filing of a lawsuit against Ann Arbor Public Schools. The suit alleges a cover-up of an assault of a student that took place on a bus. The incident was caught on video, but the child’s mother claims she was not told about it until a month later.

The next step is a response from Dr. Swift.

