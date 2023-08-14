Ann Arbor presenting meet-and-greet with candidates for city's next police chief

Four candidates will interview to be the next Ann Arbor police chief, but first they will have a chance to address the public tonight.

The national search produced three men and one woman, all of them hailing from outside the region. Nathaniel Clark has been chief at three different departments, most recently in Forest Park, Georgia. Marcus Dudley is currently in charge of the police department in Abilene, Texas. Christopher Hassig has spent his entire career in Houston where he currently serves as a commander. And Latesha Watson was previously the police chief in Henderson, Nevada and currently works as the office of public safety accountability director in Sacramento, California.

A meet and greet with all the candidates will take place at the Ann Arbor Justice Center tonight beginning at 5:30. Public interviews will take place in city council chambers on Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m.

Ann Arbor has been without a police chief since July of 2022 when Michael Cox took a job in Boston. Aimee Metzer, who was a finalist for the job until withdrawing on Tuesday, has been the interim chief since.

