University of Michigan partners with Zingerman's to fight opioid epidemic

Zingerman’s employees are now set to learn how to administer naloxone, which is a drug that can reverse an opioid overdose.

This is part of a partnership with the University of Michigan.

Four lead managers of Zingerman’s have already been trained. They will now train their employees.

Gina Dahlem is a clinical associate professor of nursing at the University of Michigan. She says this partnership will save lives and bring awareness to such a program.

“And it sets the tone for other businesses, I believe, to follow and to consider whether or not they would like to also incorporate in this training into their businesses.”

The university is open to future partnerships with more community organizations.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

