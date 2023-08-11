Striking graduate workers to submit counteroffer to University of Michigan

The University of Michigan had offered a 20% pay raise over a three-year period for workers on Ann Arbor’s campus. This was on Aug. 2.

In a vote last night, nearly three-quarters of the Graduate Employees’ Organization voted to submit a counterproposal.

They were satisfied with the offered pay raise. Now, they are requesting changes for more marginalized members, such as an expansion of disability accommodations.

Amir Fleischmann is a spokesperson for GEO. He says that these requests are low-cost.

“And I think they’re very much in line with the university’s big commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

They will be presenting their counteroffer to Human Resources today.

