U-M requesting independent factfinder to resolve GEO strike

The ongoing strike between the University of Michigan and one of its unions could soon be entering a new phase.

U-M is asking the state to bring in an independent factfinder to help resolve the ongoing dispute between it and the Graduate Employees Organization, or GEO.

U-M and GEO have been negotiating a new contract since November, and a lack of progress prompted GEO to go on strike in March.

Rick Fitzgerald is U-M’s Vice President for Public Affairs.

“We’re at that point where we’ve exhausted other measures, and we think fact-finding may be helpful in getting us to an agreement on a new contract."

Fitzgerald says the fact-finding process could take several months to complete.

