University of Michigan under investigation after striking graduate instructors file complaint

Striking graduate instructors at the University of Michigan have now called on the Higher Learning Commission to review the university.

In the ongoing strike of graduate instructors, the Graduate Employees Organization has filed a formal complaint against the University of Michigan. It was filed with the Higher Learning Commission, which is the accrediting institution for the university.

The organization is claiming that the university’s administration fabricated grades last semester for students of striking instructors. The Commission is now set to investigate whether the university meets the Criteria for Accreditation.

Amir Fleischmann is a spokesperson for GEO.

“The fact that the HLC is moving ahead with this investigation and is taking our complaint seriously suggests that the administrators, here at the Ruthven Building behind me, have put the university’s accreditation at risk.”

In a written statement, a university official has said that the university is confident it has acted ethically, and that it plans to respond to the Commission in thirty days.

