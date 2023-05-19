U-M Board of Regents approves purchase of 49 properties

The University of Michigan Board of Regents approved the purchase of 49 private properties at a price tag of $75 million dollars. This is part of Phase 2 of the university’s Central Campus housing project.

Everyone in attendance at Thursday's meeting voted for the acquisition, except for one abstention: Regent Ron Weiser. He purchased the properties located north of Elbel Field between South Division Street and South Fifth Avenue. He is now selling them back to the school at no personal profit.

The properties will be used to create more on-campus housing for students.

Prior to the vote, Regent Jordan Acker praised Weiser, a Republican, for putting his money where his mouth is.

