Veterans for Peace tour stops in Ann Arbor to raise awareness for nukes, climate crisis

The threat of nuclear war has returned to the public consciousness with Russia’s war against Ukraine. Veterans for Peace, an anti-war group, is making a stop on its national tour in Ann Arbor to raise awareness.

In 1958, four Quaker peace activists used the Golden Rule Peace Sailboat to protest nuclear weapons testing. It became a symbol of the anti-nukes movement. The boat was lost until 2010 when someone found it sunk in a bay in Northern California.

Now fully restored, Veterans for Peace are sailing the Golden Rule all over the country spreading their message of peace.

Gerry Condon is a member of the group’s board of directors. He says while concern over nuclear weapons has returned, the environment has joined his group’s list of priorities.

“Younger Americans don’t remember the days when we were duck and covering under our desks at school planning for nuclear war. They’re much more aware, of course, of the climate crisis.”

Veterans for Peace will hold a screening of a short film about the Golden Rule. It takes place tonight at 7 PM at the main branch of the Ann Arbor District Library.

