New federal program helping settle refugees in Washtenaw County and nationally

The need to help refugees around the world has never been higher. There are plenty of ways to help locally in Washtenaw County, but the federal government has created a new program to help resettle those in need.

"Welcome Corps" is a federal program that allows private individuals to help people find a new life in the U.S. These Americans can form groups to help sponsor refugees. They would be responsible for raising the funds and assisting with everything from housing to getting children enrolled in school.

Mira Sussman is a spokesperson with Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County.

“It’s designed to help bring people into the country safely, in an organized way from throughout the world but really people in our own hemisphere, including Venezuelans, Haitians, Cubans, Nicaraguans, who are fleeing situations in their home countries.”

Sussman says there are multiple ways that people can help refugees resettle. Those include donating supplies, food and volunteering.

There are also efforts to help Ukrainians fleeing the war through the Uniting for Ukraine program.

For more information about helping families resettle, go to the Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County website.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

