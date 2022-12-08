EMU's refugee scholarship Seeks more money to help students escaping war

Students escaping from war-torn countries can find a home and an education at Eastern Michigan University. But the New Future Fund scholarship needs more funding.

EMU has partnered with Jewish Family Services which specializes in resettling refugees. The relationship began earlier this year when JFS coordinated with Eastern to offer temporary housing on campus for refugees from Afghanistan.

Then, once the New Future Fund was created, a Ukrainian student enrolled at EMU after fleeing Russia’s invasion of her home country.

JFS Resource Development Manager Mira Sussman says this partnership could be a lifeline for many students.

“And we hope to be able to put more refugee students onto campus to help them be in a safe place.”

EMU is currently taking the lead on fundraising to expand the scholarship fund. For now, there is only enough money in the fund for one student.

To assist with refugee resettlement in Washtenaw County, click here.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org