Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent agrees to resign but school board's vote delayed

Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Swift has agreed to a tentative resignation with the Board of Education.

At last night’s meeting, the board and the Superintendent emerged from a closed session. Then they voted on a motion to adopt a resolution to approve a voluntary settlement and resignation agreement with Dr. Swift.

However, because trustee Jeff Gaynor was absent due to health reasons, the motion did not receive a majority of votes and failed 3-to-3.

Trustee Susan Ward Schmidt said during the meeting that this is one of the most important decisions this board can make. As a result, she said, the vote needs to be delayed.

I believe every board member needs to be present and it needs to be on record and we are missing a board member this evening and I think it would be inappropriate to take this vote without the full board

Trustee Susan Baskett says while she doesn’t agree with Dr. Swift resigning, she thanked the Superintendent for letting the board off the hook, and potentially bringing the drama to an end.

This does say that once we vote on this and if it is approved, it stops. No more social media postings. No more snarky remarks about it. No more interviews. It stops. And we move forward.

The specific reasons for board members wanting to terminate Dr. Swift’s contract remain unknown. The board voted 5-to-1 to table the motion until the next meeting on September 13.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org