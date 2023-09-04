Career Technical Education program aims to give high school students head start on high-demand careers

With an aging workforce, Career Technical Education, or CTE programs, are found in school districts throughout Washtenaw County. The program allows high school students to get a head start on 21st century careers.

The goal of these programs is to give high school students exposure to a number of high-wage, high-skilled, and in-demand careers before they graduate. Not only can they potentially find a career, but they can also figure out what careers aren’t a good fit for them before they head off to college and pay for it.

The expectation is that every student will graduate high school with a certificate, credential or license.

Ryan Rowe is the new CTE director for WISD. He says a four-year degree might not be the right choice for all students.

“A lot of these jobs require more than a high school diploma, certificate or credential or license, but they may require less than a bachelor’s degree."

Rowe says just about every sector of the economy is looking for young talent. Among the most in-demand are health care, manufacturing, construction and education.

